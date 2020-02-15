ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

