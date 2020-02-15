Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 487,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:MARA remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.24.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

