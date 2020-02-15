Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

