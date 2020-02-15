MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $447.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.