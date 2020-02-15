MARK.SPACE (MRK) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $105.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

