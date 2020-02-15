MARK.SPACE (MRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 1,217.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Liquid and COSS. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 8% lower against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,704.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

