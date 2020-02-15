Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.27 ($3.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.