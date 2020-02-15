Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.