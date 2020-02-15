Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Masco by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 193,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after buying an additional 45,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,632,204. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

