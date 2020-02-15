Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Masimo worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 189.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 300,934 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Masimo by 69.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $7,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $184.45.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

