Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Masonite International worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE DOOR opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

