Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,548.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $443,965.00 and approximately $86,548.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.64 or 0.02678577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00105258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

