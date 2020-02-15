Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.77% of Matador Resources worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,424 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 2,881,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,712. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $325,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

