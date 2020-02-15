Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 26,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $325,854 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

