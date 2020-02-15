Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.05 billion 10.48 $534.73 million $1.81 42.27 TrueCar $353.57 million 1.13 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -14.38

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 26.07% 276.03% 23.39% TrueCar -14.77% -11.80% -9.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 TrueCar 1 8 0 0 1.89

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $89.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 110.56%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats TrueCar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

