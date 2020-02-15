Matchpool (GUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,279.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $230,298.00 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

