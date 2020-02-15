Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stake Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 549,933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.09% of Materialise worth $48,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materialise by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MTLS stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

