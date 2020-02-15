MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 262,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

