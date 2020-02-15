McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 38,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.14 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $420.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

