MCO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.41 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MCO has a market capitalization of $97.03 million and approximately $36.41 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be bought for $6.14 or 0.00060031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, BigONE and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 272.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Coinrail, YoBit, Bit-Z, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, EXX, DDEX, Cashierest, BigONE, Cobinhood, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.