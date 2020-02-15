MCO (MCO) Market Cap Reaches $91.25 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. MCO has a market capitalization of $91.25 million and $29.46 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00057834 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 272.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Liqui, Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Bithumb, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, DDEX, Huobi, YoBit, BigONE, OKEx, IDEX, Cashierest, Cobinhood and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.