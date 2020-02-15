Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MFIN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.