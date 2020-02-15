MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Hits $0.0037

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, CPDAX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00465714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.80 or 0.06166022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00068000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kryptono, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, Cashierest, CPDAX, Gate.io, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

