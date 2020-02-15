MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,060.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.02752991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.54 or 0.04755345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00791644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00113559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

