MedicCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $256.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $31,770.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

