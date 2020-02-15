Megacoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $72,593.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00779784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,487,594 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.