Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report sales of $346.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $352.90 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $305.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

