Melon (MLN) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $118,027.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00055546 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.