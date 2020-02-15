Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,097.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $619,472.00 and approximately $6,097.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.01228005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

