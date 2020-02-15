Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $608,039.00 and $6,112.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01276409 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005703 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

