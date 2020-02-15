MenaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $372,117.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $372,117.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,375,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

