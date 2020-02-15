Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 2.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Mercadolibre worth $148,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $735.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $358.07 and a 12-month high of $735.24.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

