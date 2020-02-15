Merculet Trading Up 20.8% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $759,566.00 and $140,336.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,047,663,451 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

