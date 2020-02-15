Mercury One Day Volume Reaches $3,231.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Mercury has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $327,546.00 and $3,231.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

