Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MACK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 20,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.13. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.