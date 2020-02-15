Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $435.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

