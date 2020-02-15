Metal Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

