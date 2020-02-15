MetaMorph (METM) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $103,741.00 and $34,571.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

