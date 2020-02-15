Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.02694517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00105170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,601,090 coins and its circulating supply is 77,600,985 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

