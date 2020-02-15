Metronome Trading 27.7% Higher This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $646,521.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,726,437 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,188 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

