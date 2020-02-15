MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,959. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,079,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,832 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,184,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,227,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 140,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

