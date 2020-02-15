MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,807. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

