MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.44 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

