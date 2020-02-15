Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report sales of $34.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.81 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $30.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $142.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.74 billion to $143.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $152.53 billion to $161.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

