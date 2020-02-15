Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pictet North America Advisors SA’s 5th Largest Position

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 559,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 52,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 134,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

