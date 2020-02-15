Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.