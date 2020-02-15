Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

