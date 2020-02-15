Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.