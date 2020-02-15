Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MSBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $266,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,723 shares of company stock worth $2,106,909 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

