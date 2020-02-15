MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.42.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.